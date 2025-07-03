ERMCO Acquires 158,000 SF Industrial Facility in Bristol, Wisconsin

BRISTOL, WIS. — Electric Research and Manufacturing Cooperative Inc. (ERMCO) has acquired a 158,000-square-foot industrial facility at Bristol Business Park in southern Wisconsin. ERMCO began leasing the property in May 2024 to prepare for operational readiness and officially commenced operations in April 2025. The site, located in Building 4, features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 expandable dock doors, 215 parking spaces and 4,000 amps of power.

ERMCO continues to invest in advanced manufacturing to support the evolving needs of the energy sector. The Bristol facility will serve as the company’s dedicated amorphous hub, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-efficiency transformer solutions that support grid modernization and long-term reliability. ERMCO now has two domestic sources of electrical steel (amorphous and grain-oriented). Sean Kropke and Keith Puritz of Cushman & Wakefield represented ERMCO in the sale.