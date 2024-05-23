Thursday, May 23, 2024
ERMCO Signs 158,000 SF Industrial Lease at Bristol Business Park in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

BRISTOL, WIS. — ERMCO has signed a 158,000-square-foot industrial lease for 10 years at Bristol Business Park in the southeast Wisconsin city of Bristol. The Tennessee-based tenant manufactures electrical, technology and low voltage systems, and building automation and controls. Sean Kropke and Keith Puritz of Cushman & Wakefield represented ERMCO, while the brokerage firm’s Keith Puritz, Brett Kroner and Marc Sameuels represented the landlord, Illinois-based Janko Group. ERMCO will relocate from its current north suburban Chicago location to Bristol this summer. Bristol Business Park features nine buildings on 250 acres. ERMCO will be based in Building 4, which features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 expandable exterior dock doors, 215 parking spaces and 4,000 amps of power.

