SAN ANTONIO — Ervin Cable Construction has signed an 11,400-square-foot industrial lease in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 1026 Brussels St. was built in 2004 and includes 2,000 square feet of showroom space and 1,400 square feet of office space. Carlos Marquez and Brian Heines of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Kent Jones represented the tenant.