ESC Pacific Buys Historic Joseph W. Podmore Building in Honolulu for U.S. Headquarters

HONOLULU — ESC Pacific, an international architecture, engineering and environmental consulting firm with operations in Japan, Guam and the United States, has purchased the historic Joseph W. Podmore Building at 202 Merchant St. in Honolulu in an off-market transaction.

Constructed in 1902 from Hawaiian blue-gray basalt and listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1983, the two-story Podmore Building features 4,638 square feet. ECS will occupy the building’s second floor as its U.S. base, while the ground floor will continue its longstanding restaurant use.

Matthew McKeever of CBRE Hawaii Capital Markets represented the buyer in the transaction, terms of which were not released.