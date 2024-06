FORT WORTH, TEXAS —Escalante Golf has signed a 25,000-square-foot office lease in Fort Worth. The golf course operator is taking space at Foch Street Warehouses, a 135,727-square-foot development in the city’s West 7th Entertainment District. Chris Doggett and Matthew Cheney of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Asana Partners, in the lease negotiations. Gibson Duwe and Kyle Poulson of Transwestern represented the tenant.