REBusinessOnline

ESI Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Assisted Living Community in Merrillville, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of a 48-unit assisted living and memory care community in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. A regional family ownership group sold the asset to Lloyd Jones for an undisclosed price. The community was originally purpose-built for memory care in 2016 and received in-place rents above $5,000 a month at that time. In late 2019, the community began accepting assisted living residents due to slow lease-up velocity of the existing memory care units. The property experienced multiple bans on admissions due to COVID-19 outbreaks, with the most recent ban taking place in February 2022. At the time of marketing, the asset was 79 percent occupied and experiencing positive cash flow.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  