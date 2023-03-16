ESI Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Assisted Living Community in Merrillville, Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of a 48-unit assisted living and memory care community in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. A regional family ownership group sold the asset to Lloyd Jones for an undisclosed price. The community was originally purpose-built for memory care in 2016 and received in-place rents above $5,000 a month at that time. In late 2019, the community began accepting assisted living residents due to slow lease-up velocity of the existing memory care units. The property experienced multiple bans on admissions due to COVID-19 outbreaks, with the most recent ban taking place in February 2022. At the time of marketing, the asset was 79 percent occupied and experiencing positive cash flow.