OHIO — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of a three-property seniors housing portfolio in western Ohio for an undisclosed price. The seller was Mariner Management Group Inc., an independent owner and operator seeking to exit the industry. The buyer was an owner-operator in the state. The portfolio, which was built in stages between 1990 and 2013, consists of 317 licensed skilled nursing beds and 209 seniors housing units.