ESI Arranges the Sale of a 119-Bed Seniors Housing Property in Dallas, Buyer Plans $9M Renovation

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of Crystal Creek at Preston Hollow, a 119-bed seniors housing property located just north of downtown Dallas. Built in 2001 and renovated in 2018, the community offers assisted living, memory care and long-term care services. An undisclosed regional owner-operator sold the asset to Marcus Investments for an undisclosed price. Vitality Senior Living will take over as operator. The buyer plans to invest $9 million in additional renovations to the property.

