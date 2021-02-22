ESI Brokers $10M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Rome, New York

ROME, N.Y. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has brokered the sale of The Terrace at Woodland, a 46-unit assisted living and memory care community in the Central New York city of Rome. An independent owner-operator sold the property to a regional owner-operator for $10 million, or approximately $217,000 per unit. Built in 2009, The Terrace at Woodland is licensed for 48 assisted living beds and 12 memory care beds. During the 12 months prior to sale, the community averaged 90 percent occupancy.