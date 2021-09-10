REBusinessOnline

ESI Brokers $24M Sale of Skilled Nursing Community in New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEW JERSEY — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of a 120-bed skilled nursing community in New Jersey for $24 million. The property, the name and location of which were not released, was built in the last 20 years with multiple renovations since. ESI represented the seller, an independent owner-operator that sought to exit the long-term care industry. The buyer was an East Coast-based owner-operator of skilled nursing communities that wanted to grow its presence in New Jersey.

