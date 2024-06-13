Thursday, June 13, 2024
AcquisitionsHealthcareMultifamilyNevadaSeniors HousingWestern

ESI Brokers $8.5M Sale of Post-Acute Rehab Facility in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of a 45-bed post-acute rehab community in Las Vegas. 

The seller was a regional owner-operator. A national owner-operator with a presence in Nevada acquired the asset for $8.5 million, or $188,888 per bed.

The community, exclusively licensed to accept Medicare only, has provided skilled nursing care since its inception in 2015. At the time of marketing, the facility was 73 percent occupied and had struggled to maintain healthy occupancy levels in previous months. Despite these challenges, ESI noted the facility’s growth potential and the anticipated Medicare rate increase set to take effect this year.

The previous owner-operator made the strategic decision to divest this asset to better concentrate on its regional portfolio. This was the seller’s only asset outside of the state of Michigan.

