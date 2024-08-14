ESI Brokers Sale of 186-Bed Samaritan Health Center in West Bend, Wisconsin

WEST BEND, WIS. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has brokered the sale of Samaritan Health Center, a county-owned facility in West Bend, about 30 miles north of Milwaukee. The community was originally built in 1969 and renovated in 2009. The property offers three licensed programs: a skilled nursing facility, an assisted community-based residential facility (CBRF) and a supportive living, apartment-style residential care apartment complex (RCAC). Altogether, the center provides 186 beds, including 131 skilled nursing beds, 24 RCAC beds and 31 CBRF beds. According to ESI, Samaritan Health Center was 33 percent occupied at the time of marketing and struggling with negative cash flows. The property also needed substantial renovations. An independent owner-operator purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.