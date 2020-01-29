REBusinessOnline

ESI Negotiates $18.2M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Sellersville, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Seniors Housing

Hidden-Meadows-pa

The community features 54 assisted living units and 40 memory care units.

SELLERSVILLE, PA. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has negotiated the $18.2 million sale of a 94-unit seniors housing community in Sellersville, located approximately 30 miles north of Philadelphia. Hidden Meadows on the Ridge features 54 assisted living units, while The Laurels features 40 memory care units. Built in 2007 and renovated in 2018, the community recently underwent a capital improvements program that delivered new flooring, full facility furniture replacement and new dining options. The two facilities had a combined occupancy rate of 94 percent at the time of sale. ESI represented the seller, an independent owner-operator, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed REIT based on the East Coast.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020