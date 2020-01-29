ESI Negotiates $18.2M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Sellersville, Pennsylvania

The community features 54 assisted living units and 40 memory care units.

SELLERSVILLE, PA. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has negotiated the $18.2 million sale of a 94-unit seniors housing community in Sellersville, located approximately 30 miles north of Philadelphia. Hidden Meadows on the Ridge features 54 assisted living units, while The Laurels features 40 memory care units. Built in 2007 and renovated in 2018, the community recently underwent a capital improvements program that delivered new flooring, full facility furniture replacement and new dining options. The two facilities had a combined occupancy rate of 94 percent at the time of sale. ESI represented the seller, an independent owner-operator, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed REIT based on the East Coast.