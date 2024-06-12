Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsColoradoSeniors HousingWestern

ESI Negotiates Sale of 110-Bed Seniors Housing Facility in Aurora, Colorado

by John Nelson

AURORA, COLO. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of Summit Rehabilitation & Care Community, a 110-bed skilled nursing facility in the Denver suburb of Aurora. 

The seller was an independent owner-operator. An East Coast-based real estate holding company acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. ESI also helped arrange a new tenant for the property.

Built in 1972 with a 2018 renovation, Summit Rehabilitation & Care Community maintained a 95 percent occupancy rate, generating over $11.9 million in annual revenue.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges Sale of 257,192 SF Industrial Property...

DMG Capital Acquires Linkt Apartments in Chicago’s River...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers $11.7M Sale of 186,588...

Venture One Buys 32,496 SF Industrial Building in...

Primestor Acquires 245,921 SF Retail Center in Metro...

Kennedy Wilson Brokers $7M Sale of Retail Property...

SRI Management Opens 135-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...

Stos Partners Buys 35,007 SF Industrial Building in...

NAI Horizon Brokers Acquisition of 14,000 SF Warehouse...