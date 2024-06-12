ESI Negotiates Sale of 110-Bed Seniors Housing Facility in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of Summit Rehabilitation & Care Community, a 110-bed skilled nursing facility in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

The seller was an independent owner-operator. An East Coast-based real estate holding company acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. ESI also helped arrange a new tenant for the property.

Built in 1972 with a 2018 renovation, Summit Rehabilitation & Care Community maintained a 95 percent occupancy rate, generating over $11.9 million in annual revenue.