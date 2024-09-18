Wednesday, September 18, 2024
ESI Negotiates Sale of Continuing Care Retirement Community in Somerset, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

SOMERSET, PA. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has negotiated the sale of The Patriot, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Somerset, located in southwest Pennsylvania. The transaction was executed on behalf of a nonprofit organization. The CCRC features 100 licensed skilled nursing beds, 47 personal care units and two independent living units. At the time of sale, the skilled nursing component of the property was 77 percent occupied, and the personal care beds were 47 percent occupied.

