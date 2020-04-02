REBusinessOnline

ESI Negotiates Sale of Lakewood Memory Care in Colorado for $8.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Lakewood Memory Care in Lakewood, Colo., features 46 units, offering a total of 52 beds.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Evans Senior Investments (ESI) has arranged the sale of Lakewood Memory Care, a 46-unit memory care facility, for $8.5 million, or $185,000 per unit.

Located 10 miles south of downtown Denver in Lakewood, the facility totals 52 beds. The property was built in 2016 and is 100 percent private pay. It was 75 percent occupied at the time of sale.

ESI represented the seller in the transaction, an independent investor group that had partnered with a national operator. This was the investor group’s only seniors housing asset.

The buyer was a nonprofit owner-operator with a regionally focused seniors housing portfolio in Colorado.

