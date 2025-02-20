ESJ Capital Buys Medical Office Complex in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, for $16M

LANGHORNE, PA. — Florida-based investment firm ESJ Capital Partners has purchased Oxford Court, a medical office complex in Langhorne, located northeast of Philadelphia, for $16 million. The nine-building, 152,310-square-foot complex was roughly 70 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Quest Diagnostics, DaVita, LabCorp and the American Red Cross. The new ownership plans to invest about $16 million in capital improvements across the portfolio, including upgrading HVAC systems, adding new roofing, updating wayfinding signage and modernizing vacant spaces. The seller was not disclosed.