Thursday, February 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareNortheastPennsylvania

ESJ Capital Buys Medical Office Complex in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, for $16M

by Taylor Williams

LANGHORNE, PA. — Florida-based investment firm ESJ Capital Partners has purchased Oxford Court, a medical office complex in Langhorne, located northeast of Philadelphia, for $16 million. The nine-building, 152,310-square-foot complex was roughly 70 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Quest Diagnostics, DaVita, LabCorp and the American Red Cross. The new ownership plans to invest about $16 million in capital improvements across the portfolio, including upgrading HVAC systems, adding new roofing, updating wayfinding signage and modernizing vacant spaces. The seller was not disclosed.

You may also like

FS Investments Signs 117,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Industrial...

Meridian Senior Living Buys Pine Grove Crossing Assisted...

Red Mountain Group Acquires 50,809 SF Retail Center...

Quantum Negotiates Sale of 43,000 SF Flex Industrial...

Progressive Arranges $6.8M Sale of Retail Property in...

Hanley Brokers $5.9M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property...

Ware Malcomb Completes USC Campus Pharmacy Interior Redesign...

Northeast Reader Survey: Cautious Optimism for 2025