ESJ Capital Partners Buys 194,000 SF Office Building in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Miami-based ESJ Capital Partners has purchased Park Ventura, a 194,000-square-foot office building in Plano. The property was built between 1998 and 2000 and was 90 percent leased to tenants such as Chevron, Cardinal Financial and Radnet at the time of sale. Tom Strohbehn and Scot Farber of Younger Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Greg Greene and Scott Lewis of CBRE arranged acquisition financing through Prime Finance on behalf of ESJ Capital Partners, which plans to implement a capital improvement program to upgrade Park Ventura’s utility systems and activate outdoor spaces.