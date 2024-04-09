ESKW/Architects Signs 8,447 SF Office Lease in Downtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — ESKW/Architects, which specializes in the design of civic projects, has signed an 8,447-square-foot office lease at 52 Duane St. in downtown Manhattan. The firm is relocating from 100 Lafayette St. to the fifth floor of the 10-story, 100,000-square-foot building, which was originally constructed in 1935. Brad Gerla, Jonathan Cope and Masha Dudelzak of CBRE represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 52 Duane Associates, in the lease negotiations. Elizabeth Martin of E.L. Martin Partners represented the tenant.