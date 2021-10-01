REBusinessOnline

Esperanto Developments to Open 103-Room Hotel Indigo in Metro Houston in Early November

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Esperanto Developments, an El Paso-based hospitality firm, will open the 103-room Hotel Indigo in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston, in early November. The four-story property includes four suites and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a business center. In terms of food and beverage, Hotel Indigo offers a sit-down restaurant, room service, a grab-and-go bar and a poolside bar.

