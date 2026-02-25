Espiritu to Open 10,000 SF Restaurant at One East Wacker Office Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Fine dining restaurant and bar concept Espiritu has signed a lease to open a roughly 10,000-square-foot ground-floor space at One East Wacker, a Chicago office building owned by AmTrustRE. Espiritu comes from the restaurateurs behind Chicago Cut Steakhouse and Cerdito Muerto, Matt Moore and Emidio Oceguera. The dining concept blends classic Chicago dishes with a modern Mexican flair. In addition to 10,000 square feet of indoor space, the restaurant will include 2,200 square feet of adjoining outdoor patio area along Wacker Drive. Dana Moyles of Dana Moyles Real Estate Services represented Espiritu in the lease, while John Vance and Will Winter of Stone Real Estate represented the landlord.

AmTrustRE has also secured three new office leases at the property, including Flight Centre Travel Group (USA) Inc., the Trade Commission of Spain in Chicago and the Consulate General of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Chicago. Signed to 7,216 square feet of office space on the 13th floor, Flight Centre Travel Group is one of the world’s largest global travel agencies. JLL’s Sarah Silva and Bess Cooney represented the tenant.

The Trade Commission Office of Spain, of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, will occupy 4,326 square feet on the 25th floor. Part of a five-office network in the United States, including Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles and Miami, the Chicago branch works to foster business relationships between Spain and the United States. Maria Liancourt of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago represented the tenant.

Consulate General of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Chicago, which provides consular services to residents across several U.S. states, will occupy 3,884 square feet on the 18th floor. Mark Martinson of Martinson & Associates Inc. represented the tenant.

Erica Marshall, Wendy Katz and Mark Gunderson of Stream Realty Partners represented AmTrustRE in all three office leases. In the last year, the 560,000-square-foot property has received extensive renovations to the exterior façade on both Wacker Drive and State Street as well as interior upgrades to the lobby, corridor and restrooms. The amenity space, 1 Events at One East Wacker, operated by Playbook, features an event hall and conference center.