Esquire Agrees to Acquire Illinois-Based Signature Bank for $348.4M

JERICHO, N.Y. AND ROSEMONT, ILL. — Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ), the parent company of Esquire Bank, and Signature Bancorporation Inc., the parent company of Rosemont-based Signature Bank, have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Esquire will acquire Signature in an all-stock transaction valued at $348.4 million. The combined company will have approximately $4.8 billion in assets at closing.

The deal provides Jericho-based Esquire with a Chicago-area commercial banking franchise. Signature brings longstanding history of commercial and commercial real estate relationship banking in the Chicago market. Esquire is active in the litigation vertical and is looking to expand its presence in the Chicago market. Each of the combined company’s and bank’s board of directors will consist of 11 directors, including nine from Esquire and two from Signature. Signature’s top three executives have entered into new employment agreements and will oversee commercial business development opportunities and operations in the Chicago market.

The merger has been approved by the board of directors of each company. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, approval of Esquire and Signature shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.