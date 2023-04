DALLAS — Custom apparel provider Essence Empire has signed an 11,841-square-foot industrial lease in South Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 5535 Red Bird Center Drive was built on 2.3 acres in 1985, totals 43,950 square feet and features 21-foot clear heights. Paul Hernandez and Hudson Sheets of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.