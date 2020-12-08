REBusinessOnline

Essex Arranges $14.4M Sale of Two Apartment Buildings in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the 52-unit building at 640 W. Wrightwood Ave.

CHICAGO — Essex Realty Group Inc. has arranged the sale of a pair of apartment buildings in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood for a combined $14.4 million. The buildings, 640 and 656 W. Wrightwood Ave., had been owned by the same entities for more than 50 years. A local investor purchased the 640 property for $5.9 million while a separate local investor bought the 656 property for $8.5 million. The two assets total 107 units. Doug Imber, Kate Varde, Clay Maxfield and Jaimie Steinher of Essex represented the undisclosed sellers. Jim Darrow, Jordan Gottlieb and Jordan Multack of Essex represented the buyers.

