Essex Arranges $32M Acquisition Financing for Mixed-Use Property in Denver

by Jeff Shaw

DENVER — Essex Financial Group has secured $32 million in financing for the purchase of 2nd & Josephine, a 105,253-square-foot mixed-use property in Denver. 

Comprising four buildings, the development was fully leased at the time of sale. Bank of America anchors the property, which features retail and office space, as well as 260 parking spaces. 

Paul Donahue, Cooper Williams, Nate Schneider and Andrea Mehlem of Essex arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the buyer.

