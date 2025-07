CHICAGO — Essex Realty Group LLC has arranged the $3 million sale of a three-building multifamily portfolio totaling 55 units in Chicago’s West Chatham neighborhood. The three-story properties feature six studios, 26 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom apartments as well as eight commercial spaces. Joe Kahlhammer of Essex brokered the transaction. The seller was a long-term local owner.