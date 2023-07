LONGMONT, COLO. — Essex Financial Group has arranged a $58.5 million acquisition loan for the purchase of the Seagate campus in Longmont.

The state-of-the-art R&D facility, spanning more than 533,000 square feet, was acquired by Conscience Bay Co. and Battery Global Advisors.

The campus, which includes lab space, offices and amenities, is leased back to Seagate Technology Holdings. The financing arrangement aligns with CBC’s strategy of acquiring income-producing assets in Colorado.