Essex Arranges $7.9M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Louisville, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Loans, Western

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Essex Financial Group has secured $7.9 million in financing for the acquisition of 1850 Dogwood, an industrial warehouse/production facility within Colorado Tech Center in Louisville. Ivy Realty is the borrower and buyer.

Alternative Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Savencia Fromage & Dairy, fully occupies the 58,901-square-foot property. The company uses the property as a processing facility for plant-based foods. The facility features 20-foot clear heights, dock-high and drive-in doors, and infrastructure for the tenant’s food production and processing lines.

Paul Donahue, Cooper Williams, Nate Schneider and Andrea Mehlem of Essex arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan for the borrower.

