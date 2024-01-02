Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Essex Arranges $87.5M Refinancing for Five-Property Retail Portfolio Near Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Essex Financial Group has secured an $87.5 million loan to refinance a five-property retail portfolio totaling 689,599 square feet across the greater Denver area.

King Soopers, a subsidiary of Kroger, anchors each of the neighborhood centers. Essex worked on behalf of AmCap Inc., which has owned the properties since 1987.

The grocery-anchored portfolio is currently 98 percent leased, with King Soopers accounting for more than half of the net rentable area. Other tenants in the portfolio include a mix of national and local retailers focused on daily needs, service uses and restaurants.

Essex secured the fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan with an institutional investment manager that was funding on behalf of a separate life insurance company account.

Paul Donahue, Cooper Williams, Matt Perigard and Andrea Mehlem of Essex’s Capital Markets team arranged the financing.

