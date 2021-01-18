Essex Brokers $21.6M Sale of Apartment Property in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pebblewood Court Apartments consists of 11 buildings and 220 units.

HANOVER PARK, ILL. — Essex Realty Group Inc. has brokered the $21.6 million sale of Pebblewood Court Apartments in Hanover Park, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The 220-unit property is comprised of 11 buildings. Each building features 20 units along with storage lockers and a laundry room. Doug Imber, Kate Varde, Jaimie Steinher and Dan Shepherd of Essex represented the seller, a regional investment group. Brian Kochendorfer and Brian Karmowski of Essex represented the buyer, a local investor. In 2019, Essex brokered the deconversion sale of the property as it previously consisted of condominium units.