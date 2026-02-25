Essex Capital, Ascend Begin Leasing 545-Unit Residences at Front Row in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — A joint venture between Essex Capital and Ascend Property Group has begun leasing at The Residences at Front Row, a 545-unit multifamily community in downtown Huntsville. Move-ins for the first 190 apartments are targeted for June, according to the development team. The property is the first phase of Front Row, a $220 million mixed-use development that will feature residences, offices and 50,000 square feet of shops and restaurants surrounding a central green space, as well as art installations and outdoor patios.

In addition to Essex Capital and Ascend, the development team of The Residences at Front Row includes affiliates of Silverstein Properties, Cantor Fitzgerald and Arctaris Impact Investors. Other project team members include Crunkleton Associates (retail broker), Torti Gallas + Partners and Matheny Goldmon (architects), Vida Design (interior designer), ARCO/Murray (general contractor) and The VOREA Group (construction oversight).