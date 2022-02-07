Essex Financial Arranges $29.2M in Financing for Two Multifamily Properties in Northern Colorado

LONGMONT AND LOVELAND, COLO. — Essex Financial Group has secured two permanent loans totaling $29.2 million to refinance two multifamily properties. Both loans were sourced from the same national life insurance company. The loans are low-leverage and feature full-term interest-only payments. The borrower is M. Timm Development.

Located in Longmont, Grandview Meadows Apartments features 144 units across six three-story buildings totaling 142,308 square feet. The property is the first phase of a four-phase multifamily development, which will total 508 units. Built in 2001, the community features one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground and business center. Essex sourced an $18 million loan for the stabilized property.

The second loan was for Thompson Valley Apartments, a 104-unit multifamily asset in Loveland. Essex secured $11.2 million to refinance the property, which features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The community was built in 2000.

Alex Riggs and Blaire Butler of Essex Financial Group originated the loans, which Essex Financial Services will service.