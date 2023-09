AURORA, COLO. — Essex Financial Group has arranged $13 million in financing for the acquisition of Summer Valley Shopping Center in Aurora. Blaire Butler and Matt Perigard of Essex’s Capital Markets team secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan for the undisclosed buyer.

At the time of financing, the Summer Valley Shopping Center was 99 percent leased to 18 retailers. Current tenants include VASA Fitness and Dollar Tree.