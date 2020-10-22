REBusinessOnline

Essex Purchases 121-Unit Active Adult Community Near Des Moines

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

URBANDALE, IOWA — Essex Communities has purchased The Reserve on Walnut Creek in Urbandale near Des Moines. The 121-unit active adult community is reserved for residents age 55 and older. Essex plans to convert the community from an entrance-fee model to a rental model. It will be rebranded as The Arbordale and undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation. Essex will update apartment interiors and community spaces as well as expand services and amenities. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  