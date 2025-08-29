Friday, August 29, 2025
Essex Real Estate Capital Secures $46M Construction Loan for Chandler Innovation Park in Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Essex Real Estate Capital Advisors has secured a $46 million construction loan for Chandler Innovation Park, a Class A speculative industrial development in Chandler. The sponsor is Colorado-based DPC Development Cos. The loan was secured through Principal Asset Management.

Situated on 21.3 acres, Chandler Innovation Park will feature a 39,387-square-foot building, a 99,222-square-foot building and a 189,167-square-foot asset. The three buildings will be front-park, rear-load facilities designed for manufacturing and logistics users.

Construction began in July 2025, with completion scheduled for August 2026. Alcorn Construction is serving as general contractor. Lee & Associates is handling leasing for the project.

