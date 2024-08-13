Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Pictured is the property at 8301 S. Paulina St.
Essex Realty Group Arranges $1.7M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Essex Realty Group has arranged the $1.7 million sale of a two-building multifamily portfolio totaling 26 units in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Located at 8301 S. Paulina St. and 1469 W. 83rd St., each building features 13 units and a mix of two- and three-bedroom units. The properties were substantially occupied at the time of sale. Robert Berman, Michael Anguiano, Daniel Shabsin, Jeremy DeMarco and Joe Kahlhammer of Essex represented the private seller. Buyer information was not provided.

