Essex Realty Group Arranges $4.3M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago

The 78-unit property is located at 6700 S. Constance Ave.

CHICAGO — Essex Realty Group Inc. has arranged the sale of 6700 S. Constance Avenue, a multifamily property in Chicago’s Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood, for $4.3 million. Jim Darrow, Jordan Gottlieb and Jordan Multack represented the buyer, a New York-based real estate group. Brian Mond of Essex represented the seller, a local family who owned the asset for more than 40 years. The 78-unit property represents a value-add opportunity for the buyer, as it features vintage finishes and below-market rents, according to Essex.

