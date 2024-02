CHICAGO — Essex Realty Group Inc. has arranged the sales of two multifamily properties in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing and Chatham neighborhoods. The first building includes 16 units and is located on South Indiana Avenue, while the second asset features 19 units and is located on South Drexel Avenue. Joe Kahlhammer, Robert Berman, Mike Anguiano, Daniel Shabsin, Jeremy DeMarco and Russell Tillery of Essex represented the seller in each sale. Further details were not provided.