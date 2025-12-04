Essex Realty Group Brokers $4.3M Sale of Cotton Creek Apartments in Metro Chicago

ISLAND LAKE, ILL. — Essex Realty Group LLC has brokered the sale of Cotton Creek Apartments, a 32-unit property in the northern Chicago suburb of Island Lake. Brian Karmowski and Anthony Citriglia of Essex represented the seller, while colleague Jimmy Donahue represented the buyer. Cotton Creek Apartments features nine one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom residences. The property has received recent capital improvements, including full tear-off roof replacements, new boiler and heating tanks and a partial parking lot replacement.