CHICAGO — Essex Realty Group has negotiated the sale of a four-building, 38-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood for $2.3 million. Robert Berman, Michael Anguiano, Daniel Shabsin, Jeremy DeMarco and Joe Kahlhammer of Essex represented the long-term, local seller. A local investor purchased the properties with plans to update units. The assets are located at 44 N. Mason Ave., 60 N. Mason Ave., 112 N. Mason Ave. and 150 N. Mayfield Ave.