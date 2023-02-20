Estate Cos. Breaks Ground on Eight-Story Apartment Community in South Florida

Soleste Pompano Beach will feature 253 apartments and 4,000 square feet of commercial space.

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — The Estate Cos. (EIG) has broken ground on Soleste Pompano Beach, an eight-story multifamily project located at 208 N. Federal Highway in South Florida’s Broward County. Upon completion, the community will feature 253 apartments in one- and two-bedroom configurations and 4,000 square feet of commercial space. Amenities will include a pool and sun deck, fitness center and a picnic area. The property will also include a parking garage with 367 spaces and an additional 11 spaces at ground level.