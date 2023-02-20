REBusinessOnline

Estate Cos. Breaks Ground on Eight-Story Apartment Community in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Soleste Pompano Beach will feature 253 apartments and 4,000 square feet of commercial space.

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — The Estate Cos. (EIG) has broken ground on Soleste Pompano Beach, an eight-story multifamily project located at 208 N. Federal Highway in South Florida’s Broward County. Upon completion, the community will feature 253 apartments in one- and two-bedroom configurations and 4,000 square feet of commercial space. Amenities will include a pool and sun deck, fitness center and a picnic area. The property will also include a parking garage with 367 spaces and an additional 11 spaces at ground level.





