Estate Cos. Completes Multifamily Conversion of Former Ramada Inn Hotel in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Multifamily, Southeast

Alture Westland is a four-story garden-style community in Hialeah, Fla., housing 251 apartments and 5,522 square feet of retail space. The adaptive reuse property was formerly a Ramada Inn hotel.

HIALEAH, FLA. — The Estate Cos. has completed the conversion of a former Ramada Inn hotel located at 1950 W. 49th St. in Hialeah, a suburb of Miami. The redevelopment, known as Alture Westland, is a four-story garden-style community housing 251 apartments and 5,522 square feet of retail space. The Estate Cos. acquired the shuttered hotel and the five-acre site for $15.3 million in August 2020 and broke ground on the adaptive reuse project in April 2021.

Alture Westland, which represents Estate’s first Alture-branded property, features studios and one-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool with a sundeck, fitness center and a clubhouse. The community is currently 85 percent leased, with rental rates starting at $1,636, according to the property website. Additionally, Panera plans to open a new 2,036-square-foot outparcel restaurant on the site with a drive-thru fronting West 49th Street.

