REBusinessOnline

Estate Cos., Merrimac to Construct 340-Unit Apartment Complex in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Soleste Cityline will include a pool, pool deck, fitness center, grilling area, clubroom and private event spaces.

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — The Estate Cos. and Merrimac Ventures will develop Soleste Cityline, a planned 340-unit apartment complex in Dania Beach. The Broward County asset will be situated at 4 N. Federal Highway, 26 miles north of downtown Miami. The property will offer studio to three-bedroom units ranging from 600 to 1,200 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, pool deck, fitness center, grilling area, clubroom and private event spaces. The eight-story building will also feature 545 parking spaces. Estate Cos. and Merrimac acquired the 2.5-acre plot for $8 million from an undisclosed seller. Synovus Financial Corp. provided the partners with $4.7 million in acquisition financing. The developers expect to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year. The design team and timeline for completion were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  