Estate Cos., Merrimac to Construct 340-Unit Apartment Complex in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Soleste Cityline will include a pool, pool deck, fitness center, grilling area, clubroom and private event spaces.

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — The Estate Cos. and Merrimac Ventures will develop Soleste Cityline, a planned 340-unit apartment complex in Dania Beach. The Broward County asset will be situated at 4 N. Federal Highway, 26 miles north of downtown Miami. The property will offer studio to three-bedroom units ranging from 600 to 1,200 square feet. Communal amenities will include a pool, pool deck, fitness center, grilling area, clubroom and private event spaces. The eight-story building will also feature 545 parking spaces. Estate Cos. and Merrimac acquired the 2.5-acre plot for $8 million from an undisclosed seller. Synovus Financial Corp. provided the partners with $4.7 million in acquisition financing. The developers expect to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year. The design team and timeline for completion were not disclosed.