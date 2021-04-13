Estate Cos. Receives $29.5M in Construction Financing for Hotel Redevelopment in South Florida

The former hotel will be transformed into Alture Westland, a four-story garden-style community with 251 rental units and 5,522 square feet of commercial space.

HIALEAH, FLA. — The Estate Cos., a developer of multifamily projects throughout South Florida, has received approximately $29.5 million in construction financing for the multifamily conversion of a former Ramada Inn at 1950 W. 49th St. in Hialeah. Centennial Bank provided approximately $22.45 million in construction financing, and LV Lending provided a $7 million mezzanine loan.

The hotel will be transformed into Alture Westland, a four-story garden-style community with 251 rental units and 5,522 square feet of commercial space. Construction is underway, and completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter.

The Estate Cos. acquired the five-acre site for $15.3 million in August 2020 and received site plan approval in December. The community will include 245 studios and six one-bedroom units ranging in size from 340 to 600 square feet. Community amenities will include a pool with sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Monthly rents will start in the $1,200s.

Alture Westland is located directly adjacent to the Palmetto Expressway and the 103rd Avenue exit. The adaptive reuse development is the first project to be introduced as part of the new Alture brand of The Estate Cos., which focuses on value-add opportunities and repositioning older assets.