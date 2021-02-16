Estate Cos. Secures $55.5M in Construction Financing for Soleste Cityline Multifamily Project in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Soleste Cityline will be located on the northeast corner of Federal Highway and Dania Beach Boulevard in Dania Beach, Fla.

DANIA BEACH, FLA. —The Estate Cos., a multifamily developer based in Miami, has secured $55.5 million in construction financing for Soleste Cityline. The eight-story property will be a Class A, mixed-use community with 340 rental units and 12,800 square feet of retail at 4 North Federal Highway in Dania Beach. Soleste Cityline will be located on the northeast corner of Federal Highway and Dania Beach Boulevard, around 25 miles from Miami.

Synovus Financial Corp. arranged the financing. The developer plans to break ground this quarter. Fort Lauderdale-based Merrimac Ventures is a partner in the project and will own the retail portion of the property, along with Miami-based Tricera Capital.

The project will offer units ranging from approximately 600 to 1,200 square feet. Studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units include dual master suites, spacious walk-in closets, private balconies and a full-size washer and dryer. Soleste Cityline will feature a pool deck, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, clubroom and private event space.