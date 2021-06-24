REBusinessOnline

Estate Cos. Sells Soleste Alameda Apartments in West Miami for $83M

Soleste Alameda

Soleste Alameda features 306 rental units and is located at 6320 SW 8th St.

WEST MIAMI, FLA. — The Estate Cos. has sold Soleste Alameda, a new eight-story multifamily development in West Miami, for $83 million. Soleste Alameda features 306 rental units and is located at 6320 SW 8th St. Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management was the buyer.

Completed in the second quarter of 2020, Soleste Alameda is over 90 percent occupied with a variety of studios, one- and two-bedroom units. The units feature modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, porcelain floors, washer and dryer, private balconies, and impact-resistant windows and sliding glass doors.

Community amenities for the property include a pool deck with sundeck and private cabanas, fitness center, parking with electric car charging stations, children’s playground, dry cleaning service and Luxer One package management technology. Other amenities include a resident entertainment lounge with a cyber café, al fresco dining and grilling areas.

The Estate Cos. is a Miami-based developer, owner and operator of residential communities throughout South Florida.

