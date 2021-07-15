Estate Cos. Sells Soleste Bay Village Apartments in Palmetto Bay, Florida for $58.3M

Community amenities at Soleste Bay Village include a resort-style pool with a sundeck and private cabanas, a fitness center with spinning and yoga rooms, spa, children’s playground and dog park.

PALMETTO BAY, FLA. — The Estate Cos. has sold Soleste Bay Village, a five-story residential community located at 18301 S. Dixie Highway in Palmetto Bay. Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management acquired the 213-unit property for approximately $58.3 million. Built in 2020, Soleste Bay Village was approximately 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The community includes a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 600 to 1,100 square feet. Units feature modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, designer lighting and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with a sundeck and private cabanas, a fitness center with spinning and yoga rooms, spa, children’s playground and dog park.

Hampton Bebee and Avery Klann of Newmark represented the seller. Neyda Bravo and Luis Gonzalez of Bravo & Partners Realty represented the buyer.

The Estate Cos. is a Miami-based developer, owner and operator of residential communities in South Florida. Soleste Bay Village is the third development the firm has sold to Westdale this year. Recent transactions also include Soleste Alameda for $83 million and Soleste Twenty2 for $97 million, both in West Miami. Led by Robert Suris and Jeffrey Ardizon, Estate Cos. is also nearing completion on Soleste Grand Central in downtown Miami.