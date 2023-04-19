Estate Cos. to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Property in Downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — The Estate Cos. has received site plan approval for Soleste Palm Station, a 321-unit apartment development in downtown West Palm Beach. The City of West Palm Beach’s Downtown Action Committee voted unanimously to approve the project, which is scheduled to break ground in July. Soleste Palm Station will deliver a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 330 to 1,265 square feet in size.

Amenities will include a resort-style pool with cabanas; health club with yoga, spin and aerobics rooms and on-demand fitness; social and gaming lounge; cyber lobby with coworking spaces; dog park and pet washing station; and dry cleaning and laundry services. Estate Cos. has numerous projects in various stages of development in South Florida, including two in North Miami Beach, three in Hollywood and one apiece in Dania Beach, Lauderhill, Pompano Beach and Riviera Beach.