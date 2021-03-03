Estes Acquires 100-Unit Verandas of Beaumont Apartments in East Texas

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — The Estes Cos., a metro Houston-based investment firm, has acquired Verandas at Beaumont Apartments, a 100-unit multifamily community in East Texas. The property features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as a playground, dog park and outdoor grilling area. Estes plans to implement a value-add program. The seller was not disclosed.