Ethan Conrad Properties Buys Sacramento-Area Shopping Center for $16.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Raley’s, Dollar Tree, Round Table Pizza and Dutch Bros. Coffee are tenants at SummerHills Plaza in Citrus Heights, Calif.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CALIF. — Citivest Commercial Investments has completed the disposition of four parcels of SummerHills Plaza, an approximately 135,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties acquired the parcels for $16.7 million, or $155 per square foot.

Originally constructed in 1967 and refurbished in 2020, the property is occupied by Raley’s, Dollar Tree, Round Table Pizza and Dutch Bros. Coffee.

Bill Rose of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, and Edward Nelson and Wyatt Figeroa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

